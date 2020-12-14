Millwall manager Gary Rowett on club skipper Alex Pearce’s first-half substitution at Middlesbrough

GARY Rowett confirmed the first-half substitution of Alex Pearce in the 3-0 defeat at Middlesbrough on Saturday was tactical.

Club captain Pearce was replaced by Jon Dadi Bodvarsson in the 24th minute at the Riverside Stadium, after the Lions had conceded three goals in seven minutes.

It’s the second time Pearce has been replaced in the first half of a game for tactical reasons, after he went off last New Year’s Day before Millwall came from 1-0 down to beat Luton 3-1.

“We started with five at the back and have done it to very good effect over a long period of time, particularly away from home,” Rowett said.

“[Saturday], at 3-0 down, we might as well go to a four and put another striker on.”

Millwall are still without Billy Mitchell, Kenneth Zohore and Connor Mahoney.

Rowett added: “It would be nice to get a few back, but for the foreseeable future we’ve got the squad that we’ve got and the team that we’ve got.

“Hopefully not too many more knocks after today.”

Image: Millwall FC