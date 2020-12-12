Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has his say on current Millwall struggles under Gary Rowett
MIDDLESBROUGH manager Neil Warnock has backed Gary Rowett to turn things around at Millwall.
The Lions have gone 10 league games without a win for the first time since August 2013.
Millwall have slipped from fourth after their last league win – 2-0 at Preston in October – to 17th after Saturday’s defeat on Teesside.
Warnock said: “The Championship is a brutal league. You’ve just got to have good journalists when you go 10 without a win.
“It’s a hard league and I’m sure Millwall’s not one of the highest wage-bills. We’ve all got problems, but you’ve just got to keep going.
“Sometimes you can’t see a win or a goal or anything but you’ve got to keep believing and to keep working on the training ground. Gary doesn’t need me to tell him he’s a good manager.”
Image: Millwall FC