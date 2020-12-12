Millwall’s Gary Rowett responds when asked if he feels under pressure after Middlesbrough loss

GARY Rowett said he was “pretty animated” at half-time after his side conceded three goals against Middlesbrough – and was asked if he felt under pressure after another game without a win.

The Lions failed to win a 10th consecutive league game for the first time since August 2013.

Millwall conceded three goals in seven first-half minutes at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

“I was pretty animated, I was pretty disappointed,” Rowett said. “I told the players in no uncertain terms that it wasn’t acceptable. I don’t want to stand for that type of thing as a manager of the team, but at the same time I’ve been proud to be the manager of this team for 12 months.

“For what we are, for what we’ve got in the dressing room I think we’ve performed really well for that period. We’re having a little bit of a sticky spell when we’re not winning games.

“But what we can’t do is come away from that hard work, togetherness and spirit. Today we came away from those attributes and therefore it was a poor performance.

“I don’t think today we were close to turning it around. I think in previous games, like against Blackburn when we played really well and ended up conceding a goal in nearly the last minute – games like that I can accept.

“Games like today when we turn up and don’t show that level of fight or commitment or that urgency…if you’re lacking in confidence or you’re not playing well, what you have to do is go out there and physically put everything on the line and see what happens.

“Today we didn’t do that and that’s why we deservedly lost the game to a Middlesbrough side that showed more desire and more drive than us.”

Millwall travel to Bristol City next Tuesday.

Rowett added: “We’ve spoken about Tuesday, we’ve got to go out there and react in a positive way. After today, for me, we’ve got to salvage some pride because that was a really disheartening 45 minutes.

“We’ve got to pick ourselves back up, you can’t feel sorry for yourselves in this division. At the moment the games have been absolutely brutal but certainly we’ve got to put a lot more energy and effort and drive into a performance.

“Quality is another thing, a lack of quality I can accept if we’re doing everything else. Today we didn’t show either side of the game and Middlesbrough deservedly took all three points.

“As a manager I go back in Monday morning and try and be as possible as possible, try to inspire the players.

“I’ve been here quite a few times before in my career where you’re not getting the results you want. The only way to come out of that for myself and everyone else is to show a bit of spirit, a bit or heart and work incredibly hard to get out of it.

“That’s the only way to get out of it. I think as a manager you always feel under pressure if you don’t win games. That is the reality.

“But I don’t really think about that, it’s not really crossed my mind. I just want to go out there and put out a team that performs to its maximum. Today we didn’t get anywhere near that.”

Image: Millwall FC