‘Mount Everest to climb’ – Millwall’s Gary Rowett reacts to first-half capitulation at Middlesbrough

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett said his side gave themselves “Mount Everest” to climb after their first-half collapse at Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Duncan Watmore scored twice and Marcus Tavernier was also on the mark as Boro scored three times in seven first-half minutes for a 3-0 win.

“It was Mount Everest in seven minutes. It was pretty poor. We started lacklustre and that was the disappointment,” Rowett said.

“We’d an extra day’s recovery – I know we had to travel up here – on Middlesbrough and we needed to make that count.

“But they started far quicker than us, they started far more aggressively than us. They were first to second balls, they won every header, every tackle. That was the disappointing bit about the start.

“It was very unlike us. We’re in a run of games where potentially we’ve lost a bit of confidence and belief from where we were. But nevertheless in games like this we have to go and compete.

“In seven minutes we’ve gone from 0-0 to 3-0 down and if you do that in the Championship you’ll find it very hard to win games.

“After that I don’t think there was too much in the game. We made changes, we performed a little bit better in the second half.

“The subs coming on made a difference, we had two very good chances and maybe if we take one of them we make the game more of a competition.

“It’s been very unlike what we’ve stood for for a long period of time, very unlike a Millwall team, this performance. It was far too soft and for that seven minutes we were really poor defensively.

“So I’m disappointed.

“We said we were going to need to match them. Neil’s teams are always very organised. They do the basics really well, they compete really well. We knew what was coming and you’ve got to go and match it.

“I don’t think there’s many games in 12 months where our team hasn’t matched the opposition in terms of desire and fight. Today was one of the games where it’s very, very disappointing. It’s something that as a manager is hard to sit there and watch for 45 minutes.

“At the same time I’m the manager, I pick the team and it’s my responsibility. I’m not sat here blaming anyone else but myself.

“It’s 45 minutes of an underwhelming performance and seven minutes of crazy defending as a team. We’ve not given ourselves a chance of winning the game today.”

