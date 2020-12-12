TEAM NEWS: Middlesbrough vs. Millwall – one change for the Lions on Teesside

MILLWALL are in Middlesbrough aiming to avoid a 10th successive league game without a win for the first time since August 2014.

The Lions have dropped into the bottom half and face a Boro side with play-off ambitions.

Team news

Gary Rowett makes one change, with Ryan Leonard replacing Shaun Williams in midfield.

Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Pearce, Cooper, Malone; Leonard, Woods; J Wallace, Parrott, Bennett.

Subs: Fielding, M Wallace, Ferguson, Williams, Burey, Thompson, Bodvarsson, Bradshaw, Smith.

Here is the Boro side: