CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: Middlesbrough vs. Millwall

IT doesn’t get any easier for Millwall.

The last thing Gary Rowett and his players would want on a nine-game winless run is probably a long trip to the north-east to face one of the most stubborn sides in the league.

Middlesbrough have conceded more than one goal in just two games out of 17 in the league this season, though it’s a good sign for Millwall they have come in the last four fixtures, 3-0 defeats at Huddersfield and Preston this week.

Neil Warnock’s Teesiders have kept seven clean sheets and have joint-third best defence – along with Millwall and Cardiff. They beat the Lions 2-0 at The Den last season.

Millwall, meanwhile, have scored more than one goal in just three games out of 17.

“They’re a strong side, they’re a physical side, they know what they’re good at,” Rowett said. “Neil always puts teams out that are incredibly difficult to play against.

“And they’ve got forwards in the side that can win them games as they have proved. They will be a tough nut to crack and it’s a difficult place to go.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Neil because he’s done the business over a long period of time. He’s an intelligent guy, he knows what he wants and gets that passion from the players and fans.

“It will be a tough game but we go up there and relish taking on that challenge.”

Rowett feels Millwall have left points behind them this season. They have lost only four games – only the top four and Brentford have lost fewer – but have won just four with nine draws, the most in the division.

Rowett said: “I could probably pick one ridiculously good chance in every single game we’ve played. I can flip it around and say that we’ve not taken those chances – more than one chance on some occasions – and other teams have taken the chances they’ve got

“It’s a case of being clinical, trying to do the right things and believing that we’ll get our rewards for the hard work.

“Sometimes you get moments like this. I was reading that Arsenal are winless for a long period of time, and look at the players they’ve got.

“We believe in what we’re doing, we believe the results will turn for us. We want to try and work hard in this difficult spell we’re undoubtedly in.”

Rowett praised Jake Cooper, who has played twice since dislocating his shoulder at Birmingham.

“He’s shown that kind of commitment that everyone’s trying to show, to just get on with it with that Millwall spirit of trying to get through situations, stick your chest out and work your way through it with a bit of endeavour and grit,” Rowett said.

“Coops has done that.”

Millwall will come up against their former player George Saville. The midfielder had made 83 league appearances and scored seven league goals (before Wednesday) since joining for £8million in the summer of 2018.

Cooper said: “George is a great guy to have around the place. He put in some excellent performances [when Millwall finished eighth in 2017-18] and he deserved to get his move.

“He’s done well there and I’m sure it will be a tough battle against him this weekend.”

Possible Millwall starting XI: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, M Wallace, Cooper, Malone; Woods, Leonard; J Wallace, Smith, Bennett.

Match odds: Middlesbrough 6/5 Draw 21/5 Millwall 2/1

Last meeting: Championship (July 8, 2020): Millwall 0-2 Middlesbrough (Assombalonga 68, Fletcher 87 pen).

