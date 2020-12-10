Millwall boss hints decisions still to be made as a number of Lions players close to end of deals

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett has hinted there is still an opportunity for players out of contract next summer to convince him over potential new deals.

A large number of the Lions squad, including club skipper Alex Pearce and veteran Shaun Williams, see their deals expire at the end of the 2020-21 season, though contracts contain various clauses on extensions.

Rowett hasn’t had a full squad available yet this season, with almost every player being unavailable at some point and Billy Mitchell and Kenneth Zohore out longer term.

Millwall have been preparing for January’s transfer market to try to boost their fading top-six hopes.

Rowett said he hasn’t made up his mind either on which players will be offered new deals.

“Not necessarily,” Rowett said. “We have an idea of the route we want to go down as a team. We need to be clear, we’ve been in a very, very difficult year for the club financially. We need to be clear where we see we’re coming out of that next year.

“That’s why we’ve delayed some of the decisions. It’s just a difficult scenario for everyone.

“In a normal year we might have made those decisions earlier. We’ve decided not to do that and as the season goes on we’ll pick those decisions up probably from January onwards.

“It would be fair for the players to know the decisions before everybody else and therefore I’ll keep those decisions in house.”

Image: Millwall FC