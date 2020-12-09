Millwall boss Gary Rowett confident Lions can halt slump – pointing to example of Reading

GARY Rowett is confident Millwall can emerge from their recent slump to reignite their play-off challenge.

The Lions are nine league games without a win after Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw against QPR and 14th in the table, after being fourth following their last victory, 2-0 at Preston on October 28.

Millwall have lost just four games but only won four and drawn nine – the most in the division.

Rowett pointed to the example of Reading as a side that arrested a poor run of form. The Royals won seven of their first eight league games this season, then lost four in a row, before two wins and two draws in their next four games lifted them back into the play-off spots.

Rowett feels his side have left plenty of points behind them this season.

“If I look through our games, we have one really poor performance against Derby but again we have one really big moment in that game,” Rowett said.

“The last three or four home games we’ve had massive chances that we’ve not managed to take. Ultimately it’s that quality that wins you games.

“I think while we’re getting into those positions and if we continue to do the right things and work hard as a team we’ll get our rewards.

“At the moment we’re not [getting rewards], but as we know the Championship is a long, long season. I saw Reading lose four games on the spin, but then they come out of it with a win and then they go from strength to strength. I’ve seen lots of other teams do that.

“We’re sat here saying we’ve only lost four games, but we’ve only won four games – that’s been the disappointment so far.”

Image: Millwall FC