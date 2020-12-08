‘He got a little bit of stick’ – Millwall boss pleased Iceland striker bounces back to get off the mark

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett was pleased with the “fight” of his players after they came from behind against QPR – and he praised Jon Dadi Bodvarsson for his mental strength as the forward scored for the first time this season.

Ilias Chair put the visitors ahead in the 53rd minute before substitute Bodvarsson got his first goal on his 14th appearance in this campaign 19 minutes from time.

It was a ninth game without a win for Millwall.

“In terms of our effort, the positions we got into, having slightly more control of possession and more shots I felt we deserved a little bit more than a draw out of the game,” Rowett said.

“But at the same time you’ve got to make those moments count. I thought we got into some brilliant positions and maybe we’re just lacking that little bit of finesse or quality to turn those moments into goals.

“When it’s like that you’re always susceptible. I thought we kept QPR fairly quiet-ish, certainly first half, so to concede the goal the way we did was really disappointing. Chair picks the ball up and it’s very easy for him to get space around the edge of the box and it’s one shot, one goal.

“We don’t seem to be quite finding those moments.

“After the last three or four days it would have been very easy for us to get our heads down and almost give in, but we showed an incredible amount of fight. We made as many attacking changes as we possibly could, that we had on the bench, really.

“We deserved to get a goal back. I’m really pleased for Jon Dadi Bodvarsson because I think he got a little bit of stick for the header he missed earlier, which I think was a difficult chance and there were other easier chances in the game.

“It was nice that he bounced back, didn’t let it affect him and scored the goal. And then really it was just a case of could we put the right ball in the box, would something drop for us. But as we’re finding at the moment it’s not seeming to do that for us.

“But we tried everything we could in order to win the game. You always ask players to go on the pitch and make a difference, that’s their responsibility.

“They come on and they have to have that intensity and do something. We put Jon almost wide left and we end up with Bradders [Tom Bradshaw], Smudge [Matt Smith] and young Tyler [Burey] on for the last few minutes, we were doing everything we could within the powers of the squad to win the game.

“We knew we’d have to take Mason off after 60 minutes to protect him. He was bright, I didn’t really want to take him off at that point.

“I’m disappointed we haven’t won the game, that the run’s continued, but I’m proud the players have worked incredibly hard.

“As we know from last season the draws are the difference between us getting to where we want to go, they were the difference last year.

Image: Millwall FC