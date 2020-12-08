VIDEO: Cheers and applause from fans at The Den as Millwall and QPR players stand arm-in-arm
MILLWALL supporters cheered and applauded at The Den on Tuesday night as their players and QPR’s united in a show of solidarity against discrimination.
Both teams stood behind a United for Change banner ahead of the London derby in SE16.
Lions players didn’t take the knee ahead of kick-off, with some Hoops players choosing to do so.
Mahlon Romeo’s name was cheered loudly when the team line-ups were announced.
That's Millwall Football Club. pic.twitter.com/I3Id2OJpmo
— Jake Sanders (@JakeSanders92) December 8, 2020