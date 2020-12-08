Wednesday, December 9, 2020
VIDEO: Cheers and applause from fans at The Den as Millwall and QPR players stand arm-in-arm

MILLWALL supporters cheered and applauded at The Den on Tuesday night as their players and QPR’s united in a show of solidarity against discrimination. 

Both teams stood behind a United for Change banner ahead of the London derby in SE16.

Lions players didn’t take the knee ahead of kick-off, with some Hoops players choosing to do so.

Mahlon Romeo’s name was cheered loudly when the team line-ups were announced.

