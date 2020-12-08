REPORT: Millwall 1-1 Queens Park Rangers

By Jake Sanders at The Den

MILLWALL’s winless Championship run extended to nine matches following a 1-1 draw with Queens Park Rangers at The Den on Tuesday evening.

Ilias Chair’s impressive strike put Mark Warburton’s men ahead eight minutes into the second half, but their lead lasted less than 20 minutes as Jon Dadi Bodvarsson came off the bench to rescue a point for the Lions.

Millwall avoided suffering three Championship matches on the bounce for the first time since March 2019, although they remain 14th in the second-tier standings.

In the early exchanges, Troy Parrott stung the palms of Seny Dieng before Shaun Williams came within a whisker of finding the top left-hand corner with a spectacular long-range effort as Millwall started the brighter.

The on-loan Tottenham man continued to threaten, but was once again denied by the Rangers shotstopper following a counter-attack involving both Jed Wallace and Mahlon Romeo – with Wallace teeing up the teenager on 22 minutes.

Mason Bennett and Wallace then linked up well just past the half-hour mark, although the former Derby man fired across the face of goal, before failing to test Dieng with an ambitious chip as Millwall began to take control of proceedings in what was as largely uneventful opening period.

Gary Rowett’s side started the second half with a spring in their step, but fell behind in the 53rd minute when Chair played a neat one-two with Tom Carroll before drilling home an impressive strike past Bartosz Bialkowski from 25 yards.

The Lions boss responded with some attacking changes as Bodvarsson, Ryan Leonard and Matt Smith were introduced, but it was the visitors that almost doubled their advantage – with Millwall thankful to Bialkowski for making a wonderful save from point-blank range from Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Bodvarsson headed over from Romeo’s cross, but despite their array of strikers on the pitch, Millwall were struggling to create any meaningful chances.

Bialkowski then kept Millwall in the game after another excellent stop denied Chair from scoring his second, and that save proved crucial moments later when the hosts drew level with 19 minutes left.

Wallace was released down the right after a quickly-taken free-kick, and his cross found its way to Bodvarsson, whose deflected effort wrong-footed Dieng in the Rangers net for his first goal of the season.

However, despite some late pressure, Millwall were unable to end their miserable run of form, and their 2-0 victory over Luton last month remains their only win at The Den this term.

Millwall fans back club initiative with loud cheers and applause

Prior to kick-off, leaflets were handed out to all supporters, with a clear message that read ‘United For Change’.

With the world watching, Millwall delivered. The two sets of players linked arms while holding a banner, and the Lions fans responded with cheers and applause, putting Saturday’s events to bed.

Once that finished, a handful of QPR players then took the knee, and The Den once again stood up and applauded.

Millwall’s worst league run for almost six years

The last time the Lions went nine league matches without tasting victory was March 2015 – the season they were relegated to League One.

Never under Neil Harris did Millwall endure this long of a run without a win. Rowett’s injury-hit side are desperately struggling for points at present, and after their most recent setback they are now seven points adrift of the top-six places.

Bodvarsson finally gets his goal

It’s been a real struggle for Bodvarsson since his move from Reading in the summer of 2019, and heading into tonight’s game he hadn’t scored for either club or country this term in 20 previous appearances. His last goal had been in the win over Huddersfield on the final day of last season.

However, Bodvarsson finally ended his barren run in front of goal, and even had the cheek to cup his ear at some of those in the Cold Blow Lane after his deflected effort found its way past Dieng to level the score on 71 minutes.

Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Pearce (Bodvarsson, 64), Cooper, Malone; Woods, Williams (Smith, 64); J Wallace (Burey, 89), Parrott (Bradshaw, 74), Bennett (Leonard, 64).

Subs: Fielding, M Wallace, Ferguson, Thompson.

Image: Millwall FC