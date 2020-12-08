TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. QPR – Five changes for Lions for London derby at The Den

MILLWALL host Queens Park Rangers at The Den aiming for a first league win in nine games.

The Lions lost two games in a row for the first time under Gary Rowett with their 1-0 defeat to Derby on Saturday.

QPR have lost three consecutive games and are 18th in the table, three points behind Millwall in 14th.

Team news

Rowett has made five changes to his side. Skipper Alex Pearce replaces Murray Wallace in a 5-2-3 formation.

Shaun Williams starts in place of Ryan Leonard, Scott Malone returns for Shane Ferguson, Mason Bennett for Ben Thompson and Troy Parrott for Matt Smith.

Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Pearce, Cooper, Malone; Woods, Williams; J Wallace, Parrott, Bennett.

Subs: Fielding, M Wallace, Ferguson, Burey, Thompson, Bodvarsson, Bradshaw, Smith, Leonard.

Here is the QPR side: