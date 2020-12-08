Behind Enemy Lines: Queens Park Rangers

MILLWALL will look to end their eight-game winless run tonight when QPR travel to the south from west London.

The Lions lost both games against the R’s last season, with the second of them in July ending their play-off hopes.

It’s the second time this season that fans will be allowed into the stadium, with 2,000 home supporters in attendance.

Alex Grace spoke to R’s fan Rhys Austin ahead of the game.

Why do you support QPR?

I support QPR because of my family. My Dad grew up near there and it has just came down from him.

What season did you start following Rs?

I have been supporting QPR since I was about six or seven years old. I’m 24 now so a little while. I can’t remember the exact season but we’ve had our ups and downs.

What is the most memorable QPR game you’ve seen?

For me as a young supporter, it has to be the same for most people my age: when Bobby Zamora scored in the play-off final against Derby County in 2014.

It was the best afternoon and the best day I’ve ever had as a QPR supporter. These days as a supporter you live for. And the supporters were absolutely fantastic.

Mark Warburton has been in charge for a year now – are the fans happy with him at the helm?

I think there a few fans that are quite annoyed at the stats.

I like him and he has done a good job of turning the club around in a year and a bit now.

But I think he has to start getting results or his time may be at risk of coming to an end because the Championship is a tough league to get results in.

So I think for the fans, we have to get behind him and what he wants to achieve at the club.

But I can definitely see why fans are not happy with him – so he needs to start getting results.

It’s been a mixed start for Rangers – why do you think that is?

Last season we had Jordan Hugill and Nakhi Wells up front but lost them both and didn’t fully replace them. Replacing those goals has been hard even with the money we got from the sale of former Millwall player Ebere Eze.

And it may be that we to lose Bright Osayi-Samuel, so we have to get the right players in.

But I think with the performances we’ve had, we’ve been unlucky. We are just not getting the luck that we need in this league.

As I have said it is a really tough league because everyone can beat anyone on their day. And we need to start doing that.

What are your aspirations for the season?

Well mine and most supporters’ would be to get in the play-offs, but I think it’s too far off with the squad we have.

I think this season will be steady and we will have to invest in January and then again before the new season – not three days before the season – so they get to gel with the players in the team.

What are your thoughts on Lions boss Gary Rowett?

He is a great manager, you did well to get him, to be honest. He has heart and determination and you can see that in how Millwall play.

I would have loved him at QPR.

Where do QPR need to strengthen in January?

The short answer is everywhere. We need depth in the squad, but I think the main area would be at the back.

So far the defending this season has not been great. We brought in Robert Dickie and he has had great games but also bad games. We need that solidity at the back, a leader to take charge.

If you could add two Millwall players to the QPR side, who would they be and why?

I would have Matt Smith back at QPR. He was good for us and a great target man.

I would also like to add Bart Bialkowski, he has been excellent for you lot so far this season and would be a great addition to our squad.

Who are QPR’s danger men and why?

As many people know by now, one has got to be Osayi-Samuel. He has the ability to produce something every single game.

The second one has to be striker Lyndon Dykes. He has proved for Scotland this season if he gets chances he will score them.

But it’s about getting those chances which he needs.

Millwall fans will be present in the stadium but QPR supporters won’t – will you be watching from home?

Yeah, I will be.

I think it’s great now to have fans back in the stadiums after so long. It’s been a tough year for everyone and just having that feeling back as a supporter is the best feeling.

We will have fans at home against reading on Saturday. Hopefully, the fans, no matter what, will just enjoy the game tonight and then get back to going from now on.

What’s you’re predicted QPR starting XI and formation?

4-2-3-1

Dieng; Kane, Dickie, Barbet, Harmalinen; Ball, Carroll; Samuel, Willock, Chair; Dykes

Although I would like to see Warburton start playing with two up front as we are not scoring enough goals.

And finally, a score prediction?

Sorry Millwall, but I think we will nick it 2-1 tonight. Chris Willock and Dykes with the goals.

