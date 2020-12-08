‘He’s really impressed us’ – Millwall boss on winger who is pushing for full debut against QPR

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett says Tyler Burey plays “with a lack of fear” as the winger edges closer to a full Lions debut.

Burey, 19, impressed after coming on in the 76th minute in the 1-0 defeat against Derby on Saturday, his second first-team appearance after he was a substitute in the last game of last season against Huddersfield.

Burey made five senior appearances for AFC Wimbledon before moving to Millwall in June 2019.

“We know he’s a really good player, he’s really impressed us. He’d only been back from injury for about a week,” Rowett said.

“In an ideal world we’d have got him some game-time and training time but obviously at the moment that’s very, very difficult to do.

“But he’s done well every time he’s come on the pitch and he’s playing with a lack of fear. He’s certainly tried to take people on and be positive.

“I was impressed with him again for the short spell he was on.”

George Alexander, 20, was also on the bench against Derby, as he waits for a first senior appearance since May 2019.

Rowett added: “You’ve got five substitutes but what you don’t want to do is make substitutions just for the sake of it.

“We’d made the subs we felt would make an impact in that type of game and the way the game was with Derby dropping in very deep.

“While we wanted to have another attacking option on the bench in George, I just felt at that point there were other players that would be able to affect the game more.

“He’s scored goals at under-23 level and he’s a player that’s done what a striker needs to do in those games.”

