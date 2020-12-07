CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: Millwall vs. QPR

MILLWALL will be desperate to avoid a ninth straight league game without a win when they take on Queens Park Rangers at The Den on Tuesday.

The last time that happened was in the 2014-15 season under Ian Holloway and his successor Neil Harris before a 2-0 win over Charlton.

Lions boss Gary Rowett welcomes back Scott Malone after he couldn’t play against parent club Derby County at the weekend.

Connor Mahoney is likely to be out, but Millwall could have Mason Bennett and Tom Bradshaw back in the fold after they missed the 1-0 defeat to the Rams on Saturday.

Millwall will not take the knee before kick-off on Tuesday night, with both clubs releasing statements ahead of the game at The Den.

QPR CEO Lee Hoos said on his club’s website: “We have always been at the forefront of encouraging equality and diversity while tackling discrimination in all its forms.

“Our initial approach to this particular situation was for all our players to take the knee in a show of solidarity.

“However, following a series of discussions with Millwall, as well as internal conversations involving myself, director of football Les Ferdinand, manager Mark Warburton and the entire first-team squad, it was agreed that standing shoulder to shoulder with our opposition players would be a more powerful response.

“On top of this, some of our players wish to take the knee and we fully support this action.

“As I said in September on this subject, each individual needs to be free to make their own decision on how to express intolerance for social injustice, without fear of being negatively judged.”

Possible Millwall starting XI: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Pearce, Cooper, Malone; Leonard, Woods; J Wallace, Parrott, Bennett.

Match odds: Millwall 6/5 Draw 21/5 QPR 12/5

Last meeting: Championship (July 18, 2020): QPR 4-3 Millwall (Masterson 43, Manning 52, Eze 62, Kane 73; Smith 49, Hutchinson 67, Molumby 95).

