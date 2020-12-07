Millwall release statement ahead of Championship game against Queens Park Rangers

MILLWALL have released a statement ahead of their Championship game against Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday night.

The club have had discussions with Kick It Out and The FA among other organisations since some fans booed players taking the knee in their game against Derby County on Saturday.

Headlined ‘United For Change’, Millwall’s statement read: “Players from Millwall and Queens Park Rangers will stand arm-in-arm with each other in a show of solidarity for football’s fight against discrimination ahead of kick-off at The Den on Tuesday night.

“The two teams will hold aloft a banner to show their collective commitment towards ongoing efforts to rid the game of racism in a positive move which has been supported by Kick It Out, Show Racism The Red Card, The PFA, The FA and The EFL following discussions with the club in recent days.

“Millwall believe that this gesture, which the club hopes to repeat with other visiting teams in the coming weeks and months, will help to unify people throughout society in the battle to root out all forms of discrimination.

“Kick It Out’s logo will also replace that of principal partner Huski Chocolate on the front of Millwall’s shirts for the London derby.

“QPR have informed Millwall that a selection of their players wish to take the knee as a way of showing their support for anti-discrimination efforts – a gesture which the club respects and it firmly asks all those in attendance to do likewise.

“Millwall have a zero-tolerance policy against racial and all other forms of discrimination and want to again make clear to anybody who holds such views that you are not welcome at this football club.

“Millwall’s stance, as always, is that anybody found guilty of racial abuse is banned for life.

“Moving forward, the club and its Community Trust have started the first-ever audit of Board members, staff, volunteers and participants as part of an ongoing commitment towards equality, diversity and inclusion in all areas of operations.

“An internal survey has been sent to all appropriate stakeholders and its findings will allow the club to set necessary benchmarks as part of a new widespread and multi-faceted anti-discrimination strategy.

“Included within that will be the formation of an Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Code of Practice to cover departments throughout the club’s activities and recruitment processes.

“On top of a push towards ensuring the entire Millwall workforce is fully representative of its diverse local community, the Trust will continue their outstanding and industry-leading work around anti-discrimination within the Boroughs of Southwark, Lewisham and, most importantly, further afield.

“This will still include programmes and projects within primary and secondary schools and colleges as education, the club believes, is the most important driver in ridding society of discrimination of all kinds.

“For more information about Millwall’s proud history in this field please click here.”

Image: Millwall FC