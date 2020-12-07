Millwall loan watch: St Johnstone defender again impresses as pressure increases on Celtic boss

DANNY McNamara again impressed as St Johnstone piled more pressure on Celtic boss Neil Lennon by taking a point from their encounter at Celtic Park at the weekend.

Chris Kane gave former Millwall assistant Callum Davidson’s side a 79th-minute lead before Mohamed Elyounoussi equalised four minutes later.

McNamara was booked as the Saints extended their unbeaten run to 11 games.

Lennon faced a fans protest last week and his side are now 13 points behind Rangers, with a record 10th consecutive league title already looking out of Celtic’s grasp.

In National League, striker Isaac Olaofe helped put Sutton ahead when his shot hit the post and then went in off Solihull Moors goalkeeper Ryan Boot.

Tobi Sho-Silva made it 2-0 before James Ball pulled one back for the away side side.

But the hosts – who are the second-top scorers in the league – made the points safe as David Ajiboye added a third and Aaron Simpson made it 4-1.

Sutton are second, two points behind Torquay.

