Millwall boss has updates on Tom Bradshaw and Mason Bennett ahead of QPR clash

TOM Bradshaw and Mason Bennett could return for Millwall’s game against QPR at The Den on Tuesday.

The Lions will also welcome back Scott Malone who was unable to play against his parent club Derby on Saturday.

Millwall manager Gary Rowett gave an injury update after the 1-0 defeat against the Rams.

“I would hope that maybe Tom Bradshaw would be back, he jarred his knee in the Blackburn game and we felt it was better to leave him based on medical advice,” Rowett said.

“We’re hoping that Mason might be back, we were hoping that he would be back today but unfortunately not.

“I’m not sure after that. You’re trying to positively change things within the game and you look at Derby’s bench, they’ve got [Martyn] Waghorn, [Jordan] Ibe, [Tom] Lawrence. For us that’s difficult to make those kinds of changes at this moment in time.

“But it is what it is, we can’t feel sorry for ourselves, we’ve got to start picking up some wins – it’s been a while.

“I’ve said it before when we’ve got a full squad I think we’re a very good side. Today we tried to be a little bit more direct, it’s not something we’ve done when we haven’t had to. Today we felt we needed to and we were a little one-dimensional at times.”

