Millwall’s Gary Rowett and Derby’s Wayne Rooney react as players taking the knee booed at The Den

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett has addressed the booing that happened when players took the knee before the meeting with Derby at The Den on Saturday.

There were 2,000 Lions fans back in SE16, the first time since February supporters were in the stadium.

Millwall lost 1-0 to Wayne Rooney’s side, and Rowett was asked about what occurred before kick-off.

“I’m sat here as a manager disappointed that we’re not talking about the game today, of course,” Rowett said. “The club have done so many positive things in the community, anti-discrimination, so many brilliant initiatives.

“It’s a club that works incredibly hard to actually enact change and actually do something about some of the situations that we all feel we need to be proactive on.

“We’re all disappointed we’re having to come in and talk about it.”

Millwall’s players released a statement through the club’s official website on Friday in which they said: “We wish to make clear that taking the knee, for us, is in no way representative of any agreement with political messaging or ideology. It is purely about tackling discrimination, as has been the case throughout.”

Rowett added: “The players have released a statement together. I think this is where sometimes it’s so difficult where there’s such a mixture of, is it a political message, is it about anti-discrimination and equality? I think we all 100 per cent support that.

“The players have spoken about it and said that they don’t support it as a political message. They support anti-discrimination and that’s why they’ve done it.

“Moving forward, like a lot of clubs have done, they’d prefer not to take the knee and they’d prefer to actually enact change and do something positive about it, be proactive rather than something that is a gesture that a lot of clubs are now saying is perhaps empty.”

Rooney said: “I heard it and I was very surprised. It’s a sad thing to happen. All I can say is that everyone at Derby County has fully backed taking the knee.

“We’ll continue to do so. It’s a shame because I think there has been great progress in that campaign so to hear that is very disappointing and upsetting for a lot of people.

“I’m pleased with how my team dealt with that. They’ve put that to the back of their minds for 90 minutes but I’m sure it’s something that needs addressing.”

Rowett was asked about having fans back.

“I think before the game the fact that there was some atmosphere is a positive thing,” Rowett said. “Watching the Reading game earlier it felt like a small step that we’re all excited to take.

“We’re talking about feeling like football is a little more real. That’s what it’s about, the atmosphere in the ground, the fans, that feeling of excitement when you walk into a ground.

“It’s a step in the right direction in terms of getting full stadiums back again.

“I’m of course sat here disappointed that we’ve lost the game. I’m disappointed for different reasons. I’m disappointed that our team didn’t perform anywhere near what we’re capable of. I’m disappointed because I felt the game was there to be won against a Derby side that are in a very difficult position.”

Image: Millwal FC