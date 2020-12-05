‘I can’t deny it was a poor performance’ – Millwall’s Gary Rowett gives reaction to Derby defeat

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett said his side failed to “turn up the heat” on Derby as the Lions’ winless run extended to eight games.

The Rams won for the first time in 12 games through Jason Knight’s 69th-minute goal.

Rowett felt there were only two main chances in the game, and Wayne Rooney’s side took theirs.

“We had to make changes, having less days, less preparation time,” Rowett said. “Playing Wednesday night away at Blackburn I felt the energy levels were going to be important.

“I thought it was going to be important we started well against Derby because they’re in a difficult position themselves. They were in a fragile position, to a certain degree.

“We started fairly brightly, we were very competitive early on and created the opportunity for Jed [Wallace]. If you look at the game there’s probably a big chance for each team. We didn’t take ours, they took theirs. I don’t think Bart [Bialkowski] has had another save to make.

“Derby are quite a technical side and at times made it difficult for us to get as much of a foothold in the game as we would have liked.

“It was a fairly even encounter but we haven’t had the quality to hurt them enough. Derby were in a difficult situation, they’d not won many games and when it’s like that you’ve got to make sure you turn the heat on a little bit.

“We didn’t turn the heat on at all. I felt it was quite a tepid second half from us. It got to a point for about 15 minutes when Derby were battening down the hatches and putting on as many big, physical players that they could. It’s up to us then to break it down.

“I’m looking at the bench and I’ve not got many options at the moment. Jake Cooper’s had to play probably two weeks too early with a dislocated shoulder, but we felt with Scott Malone not being available we had to take that gamble.

“We’ve got players probably not far from coming back which will really help us. I can’t really deny that it was a poor performance.

“It’s one I’m disappointed with. We went toe-to-toe on Wednesday with an excellent Blackburn team. In my opinion we were a far greater attacking threat than our opponents today but we just didn’t do enough to open them up.”

