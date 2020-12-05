VIDEO: Millwall captain delivers special ‘Pearce Clap’ as noise volume belies reduced capacity

SKIPPER Alex Pearce has led his Millwall team-mates out for their warm-up ahead of their clash with Derby County at The Den on Saturday.

It was a special ‘Pearce Clap’ as Lions fans got to welcome their players onto the pitch for the first time since February 29.

There are 2,000 Millwall supporters in SE16 and they will be hoping their team delivers a win on a special day at The Den.