REPORT: Millwall 0-1 Derby County

By Lucas Ball at The Den

MILLWALL were defeated 1-0 by Derby County at The Den on Saturday afternoon to end Gary Rowett’s impressive record of never having lost consecutive league games as Lions manager.

Jason Knight’s goal proved the difference in another poor game in SE16, when he fired home from close range following a Bartosz Bialkowski save to deny Martyn Waghorn.

Match Action

A quiet first half saw few chances for either side, though the best – by some distance – came the way of the hosts after 12 minutes when Jed Wallace broke through on goal following a burst of blistering pace to beat a number of players before taking the ball past Matt Clarke and Curtis Davies and unleashing a powerful effort with his left door that was well-saved by David Marshall.

Rowett’s side then had to soak up some Derby pressure when they struggled to keep the ball, though the visitors failed to create any chances before Ben Thompson came close just after the midway point of the half when his cushioned volley went just over from a Mahlon Romeo cross.

With a little over 10 minutes to play in the half, Duane Holmes tried to burst through from a Kamil Jozwiak pass but Murray Wallace was across well to cover.

Graeme Shinnie then curled narrowly over in the 41st minute before Jozwiak and Holmes linked up again for the latter to hit a wayward cross out of play from a good shooting position inside the box four minutes later.

Neat interplay from Thompson and Jed Wallace saw the Lions in down the right-hand side once more nine minutes into the second half, but Matt Smith’s effort was saved by Marshall. The Lions were then lucky not to concede when Jozwiak found space just inside the box less than a minute later.

Jake Cooper headed wide from a Shane Ferguson corner just after the hour mark but it was the Rams who took the lead through what Millwall will view as an extremely poor goal to concede.

Craig Forsyth had lots of space on the left to cross for ex-Millwall man Waghorn. His header was saved but Knight was able to turn home the rebound from close range with 21 minutes left.

Waghorn forced a good block from Shaun Hutchinson four minutes later before the hosts began to throw bodies forward.

They couldn’t create any clear-cut opportunities, but will once again be beside themselves that a late penalty appeal was waved away when Troy Parrott appeared to be pulled back in the box.

Atmosphere as fans return

Fans returned to The Den for the first time since February 29 and were back to their usual selves.

The ‘Monk Chant’ and ‘Let ‘Em Come’ would have given goosebumps to many in attendance when club skipper Alex Pearce led the side out to warm up.

However, the atmosphere throughout the game was hindered by another below-par display by Millwall at The Den – with the fans growing increasingly frustrated as the game went on.

The fans’ frustrations were entirely justified with Millwall’s pressing intensity not being good enough, alongside their lack of quality on the ball in this game.

Matt Smith

The former-QPR striker told NewsAtDen this week that Millwall had yet to make contact with him over a new contract, with his current deal set to expire at the end of June.

He started for the first time since November 21 but failed to make an impact as he struggled against Davies and Clarke.

The two centre-backs didn’t let Smith impose himself from minute one and handled the target man extremely well, meaning he was withdrawn with a little under 15 minutes to play.

Smith was Millwall’s top scorer last season and they generally look more threatening when he plays – but that wasn’t the case today and the Lions lose so much in terms of their pressing intensity with him as a lone striker that you have to question is it worth it.

Need for a creative midfielder continues

Can Billy Mitchell’s return to fitness next month be what Millwall need in midfield?

Ryans Leonard and Ryan Woods have formed a decent pairing but neither offer enough in an attacking or creative sense.

Leonard scores the odd goal and Woods is an excellent holding midfielder, but the Lions need someone more creative to set up chances for their forward players.

They have quality in attack with the likes of Parrott and Wallace, but those two – along with Connor Mahoney and Mason Bennett when they return – can’t be expected to do it all by themselves.

Someone else has to step up to save Millwall’s forward players cutting such lonely figures – or the system may need to change to stop them from being so isolated.

Team News

Millwall manager Rowett made five changes from the controversial 2-1 defeat at Ewood Park on Wednesday night with Shaun Williams, Pearce, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, Parrott and Scott Malone being replaced by Leonard, Cooper, Smith, Thompson and Ferguson.

Cooper returned to the starting XI, meaning he has started 137 of the last 138 league games for the Lions.

4-2-3-1: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Cooper, M. Wallace; Leonard (Williams, 90), Woods; J. Wallace, Thompson (Parrott, 58), Ferguson (Burey, 76); Smith (Bodvarsson, 76)

Subs: Fielding, Williams, Pearce, Skalak, Alexander, Muller

Image: Millwall FC