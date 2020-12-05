TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Derby County – Iron Man makes return as young striker on bench

MILLWALL welcome Derby County to The Den when Lions fans will watch their first game at the stadium since February.

The Lions are aiming for a first win in eight games, against Rams team hoping to win for the first time in three fixtures under Wayne Rooney.

Team news

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has made five changes to his side. Jake Cooper returns in place of Alex Pearce. Shane Ferguson is in for Scott Malone, who can’t play against his parent club.

Ben Thompson, Matt Smith and Ryan Leonard replace Troy Parrott, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Shaun Williams.