Millwall boss ‘immensely proud’ as club and fans step up again to help NHS ‘Hospital Heroes’

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett says he is “immensely proud” after the club through their Community Trust announced plans to support ‘Hospital Heroes’ and their families throughout the Christmas period.

The club’s players will join forces with staff and volunteers from Millwall Community Trust (MCT) to deliver a range of engaging initiatives and programmes designed to provide NHS workers from three local hospitals the opportunity for much-needed respite, and also to support the needs of their families.

The impact of Covid-19 has put heavy pressure on hospitals, where NHS staff have continued to go beyond the call of duty every day, often at the expense of their own physical or mental health and home and social lives.

MCT’s ‘Hospital Heroes’ project aims to give something back to those who deserve it most and will include personnel hosting, among other things, personal food shopping/parcel delivery service; tea, coffee and cake mornings at the Lions Centre; virtual and face-to-face yoga and personal training sessions; plus a range of health and wellbeing services.

A selection of players from Millwall’s first team will also become virtual reading partners for the young children of NHS workers among other plans for families, which includes multi-sports coaching, booster education sessions, college support classes for teenagers, Zoom quizzes and interview opportunities with senior Millwall staff, and tours of The Den

Not only that, but Millwall fans have yet again stepped up by donating money towards gifts for NHS staff and their families using the virtual ‘Hope Tree’ with all presents to be delivered before Christmas by Trust staff and volunteers.

Rowett said: “I am immensely proud of club and Trust staff for their commitment to what is an enormous and incredibly important campaign.

“The remarkable work of our NHS frontline staff has rightly been well-documented in recent months, but we all know this particular Christmas period is going to be especially demanding and it’s important for them to know that others are trying to give a little bit back.

“I really believe that what is being done as part of this ‘Hospital Heroes’ initiative will help so many people, young and old, and yet again showcases just how much the club and Trust values its local community.”

Image: Millwall FC