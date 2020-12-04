CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: Millwall vs. Derby County

ONE consequence of Millwall’s summer transfer business is that they will be without two loan players for four league games this season.

This Saturday, it is the turn of Scott Malone, who cannot face his parent club Derby County. The Lions were without Ryan Woods for the same reason as they drew 0-0 against Stoke City in September.

Malone’s unavailability further limits Lions boss Gary Rowett’s options in attack. Millwall could again be without Connor Mahoney and Mason Bennett, as well as longer-term injury absentees Billy Mitchell and Kenneth Zohore.

The Lions could be missing up to six players as they try to end a run of seven games without a win. Jake Cooper was the most recent addition to the injury list. Rowett said on Wednesday night he was unsure how long the centre-back would be out, and that the shoulder he dislocated would at some point need surgery.

The coincidence about this fixture is it was Millwall’s first after ‘Operation Restart’ in June, their first without fans at The Den, and now their first with fans returning, albeit limited to 2,000 placed around the stadium.

Several Millwall players felt an 18-year-old would not have run amok in an intimidating atmosphere of an almost-full Den, as Louie Sibley did when scoring a hat-trick in the Rams’ 3-2 win here last season.

Since then, Derby have gone through a turbulent period. Philip Cocu was sacked last month with former England captain Wayne Rooney announced as the ‘senior figure’ in charge supported by coaches Liam Rosenior, Shay Given and Justin Walker.

“I am sorry that Philip and his staff have left the club and want to thank him personally for all his help and encouragement as part of his coaching staff,” Rooney said.

“The most important thing now is to stabilise the club and start moving up the table.”

Rooney, 35, was made sole interim boss last week and in his first game in charge the Rams ended a four-match losing streak. Duane Holmes’ goal was his side’s first in five games, before Matt Bloomfield levelled.

Millwall have suffered without their fans, winning just one league game at The Den this season and three in 12 since the restart in June.

But they have lost only once, Alex Pearce and Shaun Williams’ second game in charge, 3-0 to Huddersfield, when Rowett and his coaching staff were self-isolating after positive Covid-19 tests.

That’s their only defeat in the last nine league games in SE16, and Millwall have worked hard behind the scenes preparing for the return of supporters. One important consideration taken into account was where they would place fans, deciding to spread them around the ground to ensure the best possible atmosphere in the stadium.

Rowett has said he doesn’t enjoy playing in an empty ground, though neither he nor any of his players have used that as an excuse for their lack of wins.

The returning Lions supporters will have some optimism of a successful live reintroduction to their players as Millwall’s recent history against the Rams is good. They have lost just three of the last thirteen meetings since the Lions’ returned to the Championship in 2010-11 under Kenny Jackett.

Derby have been linked with Aston Villa assistant manager John Terry, but Rooney is also in contention to be the next permanent boss and has even hinted he has played his last professional game.

Those 2,000 Millwall fans will hope their players make Rooney wait a little longer for his first victory in charge and end their own winless run.

Possible Millwall starting XI: 4-2-3-1: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Pearce, M Wallace; Leonard, Woods; J Wallace, Parrott, Ferguson; Smith.

Match odds: Millwall 6/5 Draw 21/5 Derby 12/5

Last meeting: Championship (June 22, 2020): Millwall 2-3 Derby (Smith 15, Bodvarsson 93; Sibley 26, 71, 90).

Image: Millwall FC