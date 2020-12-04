Millwall centre-forward says he has yet to hear from the club about extending stay in SE16

MILLWALL striker Matt Smith says he has yet to hear from the club over any potential extension to his contract.

Smith, 31, signed on initial two-year terms from Queens Park Rangers in the summer of 2019.

The former Leeds and Fulham centre-forward enjoyed his best-ever return as a Championship player last season, when he top-scored for the Lions with 13 league goals.

Smith has made 57 appearances in all competitions for Millwall and scored 17 goals.

Smith recognises the financial strain clubs are under with fans unable to attend games since last March. That changes this week depending on which tiers clubs are in.

Millwall will have supporters back at The Den for the first time since February, but limited to 2,000, which means they are still absorbing a major hit to their main income stream.

Smith has had no contact over a potential activation of an extension or discussions on a new deal.

“No, not at all. I think I’m in the same boat as a good few others, there are a few other senior ones as well,” Smith said.

“But no chat, no correspondence in any way, shape or form.

“But I think with everything going on with Covid, the insecurity with no fans in stadiums, a lot of clubs might be taking their time and assessing when they will be coming back.

“Clubs outside the Premier League, the gate revenue is a substantial part of their income. I’m sure clubs will be excited to hear the news of when fans can come back, as the players will be.

“I would assume once [there’s more news on fans in stadiums] and January comes maybe players will start to have talks with clubs.

“But as of yet, no news whatsoever.”

