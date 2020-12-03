NewsAtDen’s Millwall November Player of the Month

BART Bialkowski has been voted NewsAtDen’s Millwall Player of the Month in the Championship for November, based on ratings by Lions fans.

The 33-year-old Millwall goalkeeper carded an average score of 7.66 in NewsAtDen’s player-rating system in the five games he played in the month. Bialkowski let in just two goals and kept three clean sheets as the Lions went unbeaten in November.

Bialkowski ended the month with a better average rating than Jake Cooper (7.28) and Murray Wallace (7.12) as Gary Rowett’s side kept in touch with the top six.