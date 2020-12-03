Player ratings: Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Millwall

RATE the performances of Millwall’s players after their 2-1 Sky Bet Championship defeat to Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Wednesday night.

Harvey Elliott fired Rovers in front and Scott Malone’s goal looked like it would earn the Lions a point before Adam Armstrong’s injury-time strike.

Now you have the chance to rate the Millwall players involved in the defeat against Tony Mowbray’s side.

*All ratings go towards your NewsAtDen Man of the Match, Player of the Month and Player of the Year

