Millwall’s Jake Cooper set to need surgery on shoulder after missing out on 137th consecutive league game

JAKE Cooper is set to need surgery on the shoulder he dislocated in the draw at Birmingham at the weekend, Millwall boss Gary Rowett has revealed.

Cooper missed out on what would have been a 137th consecutive league appearance as the Lions lost 2-1 at Blackburn on Wednesday night.

Rowett is unsure how long Cooper could be out.

Rowett said: “It’s difficult to say. He’s dislocated his shoulder and the advice was that we don’t play him straightaway.

“I think we’re in a scenario where he’s going to need an operation at some point, and we’re going to have to give it a go and see whether it re-dislocates or not.

“The challenge for that is how long do we wait, and the advice is if we can give him a short period of time at least to let the swelling settle, at least let him strengthen a tiny bit and then get him back out there and hope for the best.

“It’s not a great scenario for us at the minute with the likes of [Kenneth] Zohore out. Mahlon [Romeo] played for us after an injection, he’s not trained at all but I thought he got through the game really, really well.

“Shaun Williams had a dead leg and obviously we’ve got [Connor] Mahoney, [Mason] Bennett missing at the moment.

“It’s a tough one but I thought we played really well. I’m disappointed because of the goal we conceded and [the officials] have only got to get one of the [penalty decisions] right. It’s not too much to ask, is it?”

Image: Millwall FC