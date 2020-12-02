Millwall boss Gary Rowett reveals two Blackburn players told him they had handled the ball in controversial Ewood Park defeat

GARY Rowett felt Millwall could have had three penalties in their 2-1 defeat at Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday night.

Rowett was unhappy after three handball decisions went against his side as the Lions were unlucky to lose for the first time in six games.

Harvey Elliott gave Rovers the lead before Scott Malone levelled. Adam Armstrong scored a minute into added-time with his 14th league goal of the season after Millwall had seen penalty claims waved away.

“Pick any one of three,” Rowett said. “It’s an incredibly frustrating evening. The beauty of modern technology is that on the bench we do get more or less a live feed. It’s about 20 seconds behind but we can look at the incidents again

“I appreciate the officials haven’t got that ability, but that’s why they are officials, to make the right decisions or at least one of the right decisions.

“That’s the disappointing bit. The first one, [Darragh] Lenihan, I can semi-understand why they haven’t given it because he dips his shoulder down and with that his arm goes wider and he blocks the shot from Jed Wallace.

“Depending on your angle you may just think it’s hit his arm and it’s down by his side.

“The second one there’s a ball in the box and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson has a header. [Daniel] Ayala’s got both his hands above his head and he blocks with either one of his hands, it doesn’t matter.

“The third one Ayala almost punches it out – and the referee’s got a really good view – he almost punches it out of the penalty spot. That’s why you see our players go so mad about it because it was so obvious.

“Two Blackburn players came off afterwards and said they handballed it to me.

“That’s why I’m sat here disappointed because I thought we played really well. It’s a difficult place to come, Blackburn are a very, very good attacking side.

“You only have to look at Armstrong, I think he’s scored more than our whole team put together which shows that he is a big difference-maker for them in this division.

“We played really well, to go a goal down and respond with a really good goal of our own, to have other chances, to have a real lion’s share of the game.

“We’ve made a really poor error of judgement to over-play in the 91st minute, but I think I should be sat here talking about a game that either we’ve won or we’ve drawn and talking about the key incidents that have not gone our way.

“That’s the disappointment and why it’s going to feel so unjust going back down the motorway.

“The challenge for me is always the same because now you’re not allowed see the officials after the game either. So what they do is go into their room pretty quick, and that’s it, done.

“As a manager you’ve just got to take it on the chin and walk away. That for me doesn’t feel like a fair process.

“If we’re not talking about those three incidents I’ve got no problem saying Blackburn were more clinical or they’ve taken their chances. Tony’s [Mowbray] got a really good side. They’re a real threat to any team in this division, particularly on the transition.

“But tonight I’m disappointed because I thought we played really, really well and we were more than a match for them.”

