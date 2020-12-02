REPORT: Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Millwall

By Richard Tanner at Ewood Park

MILLWALL’S run of draws finally came to an end at Ewood Park on Wednesday night – but not in the way they wanted.

The Championship’s leading scorer Adam Armstrong struck a 90th-minute winner for Blackburn to send the Lions to an undeserved defeat.

Boss Gary Rowett had warned of the threat of Armstrong before the game saying that any club in the division would like the former Newcastle striker in their ranks.

And his words proved prophetic with Armstrong firing home a last-gasp winner – his 15th goal of the season in all competitions.

It was cruel on the Lions who fully deserved at least to extend their run of draws. But they were left reflecting on not killing off the game in a first half they dominated.

They recovered well from falling behind to the first away goal they had conceded for 466 minutes – since Scott Kasket’s ninth-minute strike gave Wycombe the lead on October 17 – a superb goal by Blackburn’s Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott.

Scott Malone deservedly brought them level before half-time and that is the way it looked it would stay until Armstrong’s late winner

The Lions’ injury list was lengthened by the absence of centre-back Jake Cooper whose remarkable record of 136 consecutive league appearances, stretching back three years, came to an end. But the good news for Rowett was that Mahlon Romeo passed a late fitness test and returned at right wing-back.

Armstrong underlined his threat as Rovers had an early ‘goal’ disallowed. His pacy run down the left saw him cut inside two defenders before laying the ball back for Elliott whose shot was parried by Bartosz Bialkowski with Ben Brereton smashing home the loose ball from an offside position.

Despite the early scare, the Lions dominated the rest of the first half and put together some fine moves that kept Rovers on the back foot.

Troy Parrott looked lively and saw a shot from the edge of the penalty area drift wide while Malone’s looping header was caught by Thomas Kaminski.

Malone then sent over a superb cross that deserved to be converted but none of his team-mates were far enough forward to take advantage. The ball went right across the face of the goal and was collected by Romeo but his attempt to cut the ball back was intercepted.

The Lions continued to press with Shaun Williams firing just over before the midfielder was booked by referee Michael Salisbury for a late challenge on Sam Gallagher as the Blackburn striker tried to burst through.

Rovers took the lead against the run of play after 25 minutes when Armstrong set up Elliott on the right hand side of the penalty area and the Liverpool loanee curled home a superb left-foot shot into the far top corner that gave Bialkowski no chance.

The goal, Elliott’s third since moving from Anfield just before the transfer window closed, underlined why Jurgen Klopp rates him highly.

To their credit the visitors refused to let their heads drop and just picked up where they left off with Jed Wallace leading the charge.

He had a shot saved by Kaminski and then had two efforts blocked by Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan. His appeals that Lenihan had handled in the process of the second block fell on deaf ears with the referee.

But Millwall deservedly equalised in the 34th minute with a goal that had quality stamped all over both the build-up and finish.

Jed Wallace’s surging run through midfield saw him pick out Malone with the perfect pass and the Derby loanee fired a stunning shot into the top corner from a far from easy angle.

The Lions could have been ahead by the break but Parrott and then Jed Wallace had goal-bound shots blocked by Ryan Nyambe and Amari Bell respectively.

Brereton curled a long-range shot over the bar just before the break but the Lions went in at half-time boosted by a positive first 45 minutes.

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray would have demanded a big improvement from his team in the second half and he got the response he was looking for. Armstrong should have given them the lead in the first minute but smashed a good chance over the bar.

Millwall responded with Jon Dadi Bodvarsson having a close-range shot on the turn saved by Kaminsky.

The hosts suffered a set-back after 56 minutes when striker Brereton limped off and was replaced by Tyrhys Dolan.

Another great run by Jed Wallace looked as if it would lead to a second Lions goal but Ryan Nyambe did well to get back to avert the danger.

Rovers pressed for the winner but the Lions looked as if they would hang on for another draw only for that man Armstrong to continue his hot streak and prove Rowett was spot on.

How Rowett must wish he had a similar goal-scorer.

Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; Romeo (Skalak, 93), Hutchinson, Pearce, M Wallace, Malone; Woods (Smith, 93), Williams (Leonard, 88); J Wallace, Bodvarsson (Bradshaw, 78), Parrott (Thompson, 78).

Subs: Fielding, Brown, Leonard, Ferguson, Burey, Skalak, Smith.

Image: Millwall FC