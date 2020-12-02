Wednesday, December 2, 2020
TEAM NEWS: Blackburn vs. Millwall – Lions defender misses first league game for more than three years

Staff

MILLWALL are in Blackburn on Wednesday night to take on Tony Mowbray’s Rovers at Ewood Park. 

The Lions have drawn their last five games, and face a side that are unbeaten in five with three wins.

Team news

Jake Cooper misses his first league game in more than three years after 136 consecutive appearances.

5-2-3: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Pearce, M Wallace, Malone; Woods, Williams; J Wallace, Parrott, Bodvarsson.

Subs: Fielding, Brown, Leonard, Ferguson, Thompson, Burey, Skalak, Smith, Bradshaw.

Staff

(@NewsAtDen)