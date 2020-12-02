TEAM NEWS: Blackburn vs. Millwall – Lions defender misses first league game for more than three years
MILLWALL are in Blackburn on Wednesday night to take on Tony Mowbray’s Rovers at Ewood Park.
The Lions have drawn their last five games, and face a side that are unbeaten in five with three wins.
Team news
Jake Cooper misses his first league game in more than three years after 136 consecutive appearances.
5-2-3: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Pearce, M Wallace, Malone; Woods, Williams; J Wallace, Parrott, Bodvarsson.
Subs: Fielding, Brown, Leonard, Ferguson, Thompson, Burey, Skalak, Smith, Bradshaw.