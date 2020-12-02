Big-spending, top-scoring Blackburn expect ‘grind’ against Millwall – as best attack meets third-meanest defence

BLACKBURN Rovers boss Tony Mowbray expects a “tough grind” against Millwall on Wednesday night – as the Championship’s best attack faces the third-best defence.

Rovers went unbeaten in November scoring nine goals in five games, just three off the Lions’ total for the league campaign so far.

But Millwall have kept seven clean sheets and conceded just 10 goals in 14 games, a record bettered only by Swansea (8) and Middlesbrough (9).

Lions goalkeeper Bart Bialkowski has the joint-best record in the division with seven clean sheets.

The Polish stopper and his defenders are set to be tested by a Rovers side that has scored 27 goals in 14 games, two more than next-best Bournemouth.

Mowbray also has the top-scorer in the division in Adam Armstrong, who has netted 13 times in 13 games.

Gary Rowett’s side haven’t let in a goal on their travels in their last four games.

“Their results would suggest it’s going to be tough, a grind, that we’re going to have to concentrate and be the best version of ourselves to test them,” Mowbray told local media.

“We’re the top goal-scoring team in the league but we’re going to have to prove it and see if we can create problems for their defence.”

Mowbray has a wealth of attacking options to choose from, including on-loan Liverpool winger Harvey Elliott, Sam Gallagher – who cost a reported £5million from Southampton – and Ben Brereton who was a £7million signing from Nottingham Forest.

Mowbray has been rotating his side in a busy period.

He said: “Each team is very different, it would be great if we could develop our own style and play how we want, but teams can stop you doing that, as we found. Barnsley stopped us doing what we wanted and you have to think on your feet. It took us a little bit of time to find the solutions that Barnsley presented.

“In the end we managed to score a couple of goals and won the game, but it was a bit of a slog.

“[Millwall] play differently from Barnsley. We’ve broken that game down in depth and it was a good learning curve for us. There’s a lot of things to learn from it, the positive was that we managed to come away with three points from a game that was a real learning experience.

“The football intelligence in our squad has to get better as we move forward to win all types of games against deep blocks, high-pressing teams, we have to keep finding the answers.

“Before kick-off you don’t always know what their tactics are going to be, whether they’re coming for you or sit off.

“You have to play the game that’s in front of you and the key for our team is to assess very quickly what’s needed.”

