CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: Blackburn vs. Millwall

MILLWALL could be without up to six first-team players against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Wednesday night.

Jake Cooper is a doubt after he dislocated his shoulder in the 0-0 draw against Birmingham on Saturday, joining Mahlon Romeo (foot) as a potential absentee.

Billy Mitchell and Kenneth Zohore are definitely unavailable, while Lions boss Gary Rowett said last week Connor Mahoney and Mason Bennett were set for at least 10 days to two weeks on the side-lines.

Rowett could play five in defence to add extra security against the most lethal striker in the Championship. Adam Armstrong has scored 13 goals in 13 league games for a Rovers side that is unbeaten in five, winning three to go ninth in the table, a point above Millwall. The 23-year-old forward also has three career goals against the Lions.

The topic of concussion in football is again dominating the headlines this week after Raul Jimenez’ horrific injury at Arsenal on Sunday.

The Wolves striker suffered a fractured skull after a clash of heads with Arsenal’s David Luiz, who stayed on after treatment before being substituted at half-time.

Rovers defender Scott Wharton was forced off with a head injury in his side’s 2-1 win at home to Barnsley at the weekend.

Left-back Barry Douglas also went off early with a hamstring injury. Derrick Williams and Joe Rankin-Costello are out, but Daniel Ayala could return if Wharton is not cleared to play.

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray was asked if Wharton had been concussed in his pre-match press conference.

He said: “Those are the questions I’ve been asking the medical department, and I do think that’s a pretty grey area.

“Do you know what the definition of concussion is? No, well that’s the same as me.

“I bow to people who are far more educated than me and if the decision ultimately today is that Scotty is concussed, even though he’s normal as normal can be, then we’ll have to go by those guidelines.

“If he is a concussion, then Daniel Ayala is fit and Daniel will hopefully step in.”

Possible Millwall starting XI: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; Leonard, Hutchinson, Pearce, Cooper, Ferguson; Woods, Williams; J Wallace, Smith, Parrott.

Match odds: Rovers Evs Draw 5/2 Millwall 14/5

Last meeting: Championship (July 14, 2020): Millwall 1-0 Blackburn (Bennett, 20).

