2020-21 FA Cup third-round draw: Non-league opposition for Millwall
MILLWALL will travel to Canvey Island or Boreham Wood in the third round of the FA Cup.
Isthmian League North Division Canvey and National League Boreham play tonight aiming to host the Lions.
Millwall reached the fourth round last season before losing 2-0 to Sheffield United at The Den.
This season’s third round will take place across the weekend of Saturday and Sunday January 9 and 10, 2021, with the 32 winning clubs banking £82,000 from the competition’s prize fund.
Full draw:
Huddersfield vs. Plymouth
Southampton vs. Shrewsbury
Chorley vs. Derby
Marine vs. Tottenham
Wolves vs. Crystal Palace
Stockport County vs. West Ham
Oldham vs. Bournemouth
Manchester United vs. Watford
Stevenage vs. Swansea
Everton vs. Rotherham
Nottingham Forest vs. Cardiff
Arsenal vs Newcastle United
Canvey Island/Boreham Wood v MILLWALL
Barnsley vs. Tranmere Rovers
Bristol Rovers vs. Sheffield United
Blackburn vs. Doncaster
Stoke vs. Leicester
Wycombe vs. Preston North End
Crawley vs. Leeds
Burnley vs. MK Dons
Bristol City vs Portsmouth
QPR vs. Fulham
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool
Brentford vs. Middlesbrough
Manchester City vs. Birmingham City
Luton vs. Reading
Chelsea vs. Morecambe
Exeter vs. Sheffield Wednesday
Norwich vs. Coventry
Blackpool vs. West Brom
Newport vs. Brighton
Cheltenham vs. Mansfield
Image: Millwall FC