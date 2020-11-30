2020-21 FA Cup third-round draw: Non-league opposition for Millwall

MILLWALL will travel to Canvey Island or Boreham Wood in the third round of the FA Cup.

Isthmian League North Division Canvey and National League Boreham play tonight aiming to host the Lions.

Millwall reached the fourth round last season before losing 2-0 to Sheffield United at The Den.

This season’s third round will take place across the weekend of Saturday and Sunday January 9 and 10, 2021, with the 32 winning clubs banking £82,000 from the competition’s prize fund.

Full draw:

Huddersfield vs. Plymouth

Southampton vs. Shrewsbury

Chorley vs. Derby

Marine vs. Tottenham

Wolves vs. Crystal Palace

Stockport County vs. West Ham

Oldham vs. Bournemouth

Manchester United vs. Watford

Stevenage vs. Swansea

Everton vs. Rotherham

Nottingham Forest vs. Cardiff

Arsenal vs Newcastle United

Canvey Island/Boreham Wood v MILLWALL

Barnsley vs. Tranmere Rovers

Bristol Rovers vs. Sheffield United

Blackburn vs. Doncaster

Stoke vs. Leicester

Wycombe vs. Preston North End

Crawley vs. Leeds

Burnley vs. MK Dons

Bristol City vs Portsmouth

QPR vs. Fulham

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool

Brentford vs. Middlesbrough

Manchester City vs. Birmingham City

Luton vs. Reading

Chelsea vs. Morecambe

Exeter vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Norwich vs. Coventry

Blackpool vs. West Brom

Newport vs. Brighton

Cheltenham vs. Mansfield

Image: Millwall FC