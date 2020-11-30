‘It will feel like a full stadium again’ – Millwall CEO discusses fans’ return against Derby County

STEVE Kavanagh revealed it will cost the club financially having fans back at The Den but the Millwall chief executive said: “This isn’t about money.”

SE16 will welcome 2,000 supporters against Derby on Saturday, the first time Lions fans will attend a game since February.

Millwall released details this morning on their official website, including how the club will allocate games to the 3,000 people who bought season tickets in 2020-21. There are four home games in December.

Gary Rowett’s Lions side have won just once in seven league games at home this season. Their first game back after June’s restart was against the Rams, which they lost 3-2.

Without their fans, Millwall have won three of their 12 league games in their own backyard.

Millwall have been busy readying the stadium ahead of next weekend.

“Three thousand people have paid us, given us their money and we’ve used that money,” Kavanagh said in a video interview on Millwall’s website. “Opening up these games to those people technically is going to cost us money because of more stewarding and all the logistics of doing what we need to do in the stadium bowl to allow people to be here in a safe, Covid-secure way.

“Yes, it will cost us money, but this isn’t about money now. This is about getting the fans back in, because football needs fans and we’re desperate and the team are desperate to get them here.

“We think it’s affecting results here. Why? You need a psychologist to work that out, but it definitely is.

“Having the fans back, albeit only 2,000 of them, it will feel like a full stadium again. We can’t wait.

“We’ve got every single member of staff coming in today to help us get seats cable-tied, get the stadium ready. The staff can’t wait, the players can’t wait. It will be fantastic to have people back.

“We all know how difficult it’s been in lockdown, being at home, being cosseted away from your friends and just human interaction.

“Having fans in here – I can’t wait to have them back.”

Image: Millwall FC

More details of arrangements for Saturday here.