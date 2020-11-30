Millwall boss on Jiri Skalak – after former Brighton man’s first league start in almost a year

GARY Rowett was pleased with Jiri Skalak’s performance against Birmingham on Saturday – the Czech international’s first league start in almost a year.

Injuries mean that Rowett handed a right wing-back role in the 0-0 draw to Skalak. It was Skalak’s first appearance in the Championship this season.

He slotted into defence and helped his side keep a fourth consecutive clean sheet away from home, and the Lions’ seventh in 14 league games.

“I thought defensively he did really well,” Rowett said. “We need a bit from everyone going forward. Sometimes when you haven’t played for that long you go there and try to make sure you do the job for the team.

“I thought he did that really well. He’s worked incredibly hard. He’s one that hasn’t had many opportunities.

“But at the moment I think virtually every player has started a game, at some point. We looked at trying to change the game but it was difficult to do that without the options that we needed.

“We’ve just got to keep going, keep trying to be disappointed with draws, make sure we’re hard to play against. Then see if some of those moments in the attacking third can improve.”

Image: Millwall FC