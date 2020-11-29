Millwall defender Jake Cooper suffered dislocated shoulder in draw at Birmingham City

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett revealed Jake Cooper dislocated his shoulder in the 0-0 draw at Birmingham on Saturday.

Cooper finished the game, keeping up his run of playing every minute of Millwall’s last 136 league fixtures.

Rowett was without Mahlon Romeo, Billy Mitchell, Connor Mahoney, Mason Bennett and Kenneth Zohore at St Andrew’s.

He was asked if any players could return at Blackburn on Wednesday.

“I don’t think so. I’d imagine that we’d probably be missing more players,” Rowett said.

“Coops played the last 15 minutes with a dislocated shoulder. His arm came out, shoulder came out, went back in and he just got on with it.

“And the last 15 minutes he’s heading balls out of the box, trying to attack things. That shows where we are.

“That’s why I can’t be too critical. I think the players have given me absolutely everything. While we want a little bit more, we’ve had to just keep patching up and going again.

“Wednesday will be a tough game, Blackburn are a side that can move the ball really well, open you up if you’re not at it.

“For us, we’ll look to see if there are ways to freshen it up, but it looks like we will be pretty limited.

“Pearcey [Alex Pearce] comes in for his first start in quite a while, I wanted to get him back in as our captain, our leader.

“We’ll have to wait and see Monday morning [on Cooper]. I try to not look too far ahead. We’ve had players fit for one game and the next game they’ve not been available due to little niggles.”

