‘I’m sure our fans are frustrated.’ Millwall boss after latest draw – and ‘stunning’ defensive record

GARY Rowett knows Lions fans might be “frustrated” by the number of games his side are drawing – but he insisted Millwall are not going into matches settling for a point.

Millwall drew a fifth consecutive game, 0-0 at Birmingham on Saturday – their eighth draw in 14 matches in the Championship this season. That’s more than any other team.

The Lions have kept seven clean sheets this season – four in a row on their travels.

“I can say our defensive record has been stunning, at times, the amount of clean sheets we’ve had,” Rowett said. “I can say that our away form has been excellent in terms of the points we’ve had.

“We’ve had big chances in a lot of those games. Are we setting out to draw games? No. We’re trying to win games, we’re trying to make attacking changes.

“We’re very limited at the moment. Troy’s [Parrott] only started two games for us. Ken Zohore we brought in to lead the line, he shows what he can do away to Preston and then he’s injured.

“We’ve got [Connor] Mahoney out, [Mason] Bennett out, we’ve got a lot of injuries at the moment. We’re certainly not trying to draw games.

“I appreciate we’re frustrated. I’m sure out fans are sat at home frustrated because it looks like we’re going away to just get draws.

“We’re trying to do the best we can. We’ve shown the character, what we’ve just got to do is show more quality and composure.

“We tried to make attacking changes. It’s difficult today. At one point just before half-time I thought do we play 4-2-3-1 or 4-4-2 second half, but the problem with Birmingham is if you take two big players off you leave yourself really vulnerable from set-pieces at the other end.

“We didn’t quite have enough of those options available to us today.”

