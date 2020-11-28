‘I’m excited about the prospect’ – Millwall boss on return of supporters against Derby County

GARY Rowett says having Millwall fans back at The Den will be a “huge lift”.

Rowett was speaking for the first time since Millwall confirmed 2,000 supporters can attend their game against Derby on December 5.

But Rowett also had sympathy for those clubs in Tier 3-restricted areas that can’t yet have fans back.

“It will be a huge lift for us. I appreciate if you’re in a Tier 3 area it’s frustrating you can’t get fans back,” Rowett said.

“But at least getting them back in some places will be a start, something to work towards building on.

“I’m quite excited about that prospect. You look at today, I’m sure Birmingham would say the same. The lift of the fans changes the game and some of the moments in the game.

“I think most of the Championship games I’ve watched have been a little bit of a struggle anyway, just the tempo, the fact players have had to go every two or three days.

“There hasn’t been as much quality, it’s just those teams that have had those moments of brilliance that can win those games.”

Image: Millwall FC