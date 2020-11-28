Millwall manager Gary Rowett reacts as Lions equal club record at Birmingham City

MILLWALL are unbeaten in five league games after their 0-0 draw at Birmingham City on Saturday – but Gary Rowett said his side are disappointed with the lack of wins.

The Lions have drawn five league games in a row for the first time since 1973-74.

Birmingham have the reputation of a defensive team under Aitor Karanka, and they were stubborn opponents in a game of few chances.

“Every manager chooses to play how they want,” Rowett said. “I thought we dealt with it pretty comfortably. We just couldn’t translate it into enough chances.

“We’ve got to the point where we’re a little bit disappointed to keep drawing games. You can see that with the players, they’re disappointed and coming off the pitch as if we’ve lost.

“I think that’s testament to the expectation levels that we’ve raised.

“But I’m going to say we’re going through a little bit of a tougher spell at the moment just in terms of creating enough chances and having that fluidity to get into those areas more frequently.

“Part of that is, quite clearly, down to the players that we’re missing. There’s not much we can do until those players get back. We’ve got to just dig in and try and find different ways to win games.

“Last season we won games with set-pieces, we won games where someone would do something out of nothing. At the moment we’re not quite doing that.

“It’s another clean sheet. I think if you watch the game we’re not just sitting in hoping for a clean sheet, we’re trying to make things happen, we’re trying to get in the final third, make changes to do that.

“But the game today was a difficult game. That’s partly down to how physical Birmingham are, how hard they make the game, balls in the box, long throws in the box, corners and set-pieces.

“I felt as though we needed to do more to break that routine. Both teams probably had one big chance each, Pedersen for them and Murray Wallace, the keeper makes a fabulous save. It was a great effort. The best save of the game and if that nestles in we’re talking about a good performance.

“We’re disappointed to keep drawing games, we’re not trying to draw games. Scott Malone’s hamstring was tight, I had to play Murray at left wing-back. Shaun Williams had a dead leg and a dead calf but he wanted to be on the bench, which meant I had to play Jiri Skalak at right wing-back who comes in for his first start for a long time. I thought defensively he did really, really well.”

