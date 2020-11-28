REPORT: Birmingham City 0-0 Millwall

By Alex Grace at St Andrew’s

MILLWALL have drawn a fifth consecutive league game after a stalemate against Birmingham City at St Andrew’s on Saturday afternoon.

It’s now six league games without a win in the Championship for Gary Rowett’s side after a game of few chances.

Murray Wallace had a late effort for the visitors but Neil Etheridge tipped over as the Lions had to settle for a point against Aitor Karanka’s side.

It equaled a club record for Millwall – five league draws in a row, the first such sequence since 1973-74.

Match action

Millwall created the first proper chance of the game in the 17th minute when Jon Dadi Bodvarsson crossed from the right but Troy Parrott just failed to make the connection.

The Lions were shading it against their conservative hosts, without really testing home stopper Etheridge.

There was so little to choose between the sides. City went close to making the breakthrough five minutes before half-time, but Lukas Jutkiewicz couldn’t find the net from Maxime Colin’s cross.

The last half-chance of the opening 45 minutes fell to Jed Wallace, but he couldn’t find the target from a free-kick.

Five minutes after the break Wallace whipped in a corner that Bodvarsson sent just wide of the post.

Karanka’s side then had a glorious chance to go in front in the 58th minute but Kristian Pedersen headed over from Ivan Sanchez’s cross from just six yards out despite being left free.

The Lions almost scored with five minutes left when Ryan Leonard, Wallace and Bodvarsson combined but the latter saw his shot blocked.

Two minutes later Jeremie Bela headed wide from Sanchez’s cross, before Bart Bialkowski saved from Marc Roberts.

There was almost an unlikely winner for Millwall in the last minute as Murray Wallace sent a bicycle-kick towards goal but Etheridge tipped over.

Talking points

Rare starts for Skalak and Bodvarsson

It was the first time in the league this season that Jiri Skalak had started for the Lions. Rowett said over the summer that he and his coaching staff were looking for a position that the Czech international could fill and wing-back is one that could work for him. He looked confident, something that you couldn’t have said a lot previously in his Lions career.

It was a bold decision by Rowett considering Ryan Leonard had filled in for Mahlon Romeo in the last two games against Cardiff and Reading. The inclusion of Skalak meant that Leonard was able to move back into central midfield alongside Ryan Woods.

Bodvarsson also played a fair chunk of the game and turned in one of his better performances, but you can see his confidence is low after some of his recent misses. He was withdrawn late on for Tom Bradshaw, another Millwall striker short of goals.

Another good run-out for Troy Parrott

The first half did not have many chances, but one fell the way of Parrott. The Lions have waited three months to see Parrott in action in the league so will understandably treat him with caution in what is a very packed schedule and an already mounting injury list.

He has not let his injury affect him and his ability is clear to see – it’s just a question of how quickly can Millwall unlock it and get him firing.

The Lions need goals to keep them in touch with those in the top six – they’ve only scored two in their last six games.

Another clean sheet away from home but a fifth draw in a row in the league

Millwall’s problem is certainly not defending, especially away from home.

Today’s shut-out was the fourth in a row on the road. While that is to be applauded, the flip side is they’ve only scored two goals in those games – both of which came in the win at Preston North End.

Rowett will be pleased with the fact that his side are once again showing great resolve to stick in and not get beat, but he will also be very concerned that creativity and goals are proving very hard to find.

Team news

Millwall boss Gary Rowett handed a start to Jiri Skalak. There were three changes from the draw against Reading. Skalak replaced Shaun Williams. Alex Pearce came in for Scott Malone, and Bodvarsson started in place of Ben Thompson.

It was Skalak’s first start since the 2-1 defeat against Barnsley on December 21, 2019.

5-2-3:Bialkowski; Skalak, Hutchinson, Pearce, Cooper, M Wallace; Leonard, Woods; J Wallace (Thompson, 86), Parrott (Smith, 63), Bodvarsson (Bradshaw, 86).

Subs: Fielding, Malone, Brown, Ferguson, Williams, Burey.

