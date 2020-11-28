TEAM NEWS: Birmingham City vs. Millwall – Lions boss throws up big surprise selection at St Andrew’s

MILLWALL are unbeaten in Birmingham for four games – winning three before a 1-1 draw last season.

The Lions are aiming for a first win in five games after four consecutive draws has left them 10th in the Championship.

Team news

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has handed a start to Jiri Skalak. There are three changes from the draw against Reading. Skalak replaces Shaun Williams. Alex Pearce comes in for Scott Malone, and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is in for Ben Thompson.

It is Skalak’s first start since the 2-1 defeat against Barnsley on December 21, 2019.

Millwall: Bialkowski; Skalak, Hutchinson, Pearce, Cooper, M Wallace; Leonard, Woods; J Wallace, Parrott, Bodvarsson.

Subs: Fielding, Malone, Brown, Ferguson, Williams, Thompson, Burey, Bradshaw, Smith.

Here is the Brum side: