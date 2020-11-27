Why Millwall boss Gary Rowett could be keeping a close eye on progress of National League striker

WHO was the last Millwall striker to score a hat-trick in a league game?

Hint: It wasn’t Matt Smith against Nottingham Forest at The City Ground last March.

With the Lions struggling in front of goal in the Championship this season, boss Gary Rowett will be keeping an interested eye on National League Sutton United, specifically the progress of Isaac Olaofe.

The 21-year-old forward is on loan at the south London side where he scored the first hat-trick of his senior professional career in a 5-1 win over King’s Lynn two weeks ago.

Olaofe, a strong runner with excellent dribbling technique, followed that up with a goal on his 21st birthday last Saturday in a 3-3 draw at Wealdstone.

It says a lot about Olaofe’s attitude and humility that after a move to the Scottish Premiership didn’t work out he went to the National League and set about helping enhance Sutton’s credentials as early-season promotion candidates.

Put it to him that there is pressure on a Millwall player and the reputation that brings in the fifth tier, and he displays that humility.

“No, not really,” Olaofe says. “There are so many good players in the National League and at Sutton that could possibly play higher. It’s just about them working their way up, maybe with Sutton. There could be a good opportunity to get promoted this season.

“There’s a really good atmosphere in the changing room, it’s a good group of lads.”

Olaofe’s talent was obvious at an early age. After playing a game for Kent County when he scored twice, his manager and dad were contacted by Millwall scouts.

He went on trial for six weeks, playing in a 4-1 win against Brentford in his first game, and impressed the club’s underage coaches.

Olaofe was impressing so much, in fact, that Barry Dunn, Millwall’s head of academy recruitment, had to act fast to get him signed on schoolboy terms.

Olaofe explains: “The day that I got signed I remember the feeling. It was after a Kent game and I scored the only goal. I got the ball on the halfway line, ran through the team and beat the keeper.

“There were other scouts there as well and they were interested. As soon as I got home Barry called and said, ‘we want to sign you’. It was a brilliant feeling for me and my family, to sign just after turning 14.

“I’ve been here since under-14s and you see so many players come and go. I’m always grateful for the opportunity that I’ve been given by all the coaches from under-14s to under-23s. They’ve given me the platforms to showcase my ability, really.”

Olaofe describes his style as “a nuisance to defenders, difficult to play against, running in behind, quick and direct”.

As a 16-year-old, he scored a stunning goal in a 6-0 FA Youth Cup win over Worthing at The Den, picking the ball up 40 yards from his own goal before beating five defenders and finishing at the near post.

Olaofe trained with Neil Harris’ first team regularly, and gives an insight into the kind of advice he received from former Lions captain Steve Morison.

“I came up through the academy, the Neil Harris system, and that style of play was embedded into us,” Olaofe says.

“When I trained with them Steve Morison gave me tips all the time. And watching Lee Gregory as well, he was an amazing player for Millwall. His all-round play: running into the channels, hold-up play, running in behind. Every part of his game was very good.

“Steve Morison was very experienced, he knew what he was talking about so for him to give me small pieces of advice really helped.

“For example, I remember doing a finishing and crossing drill with Steve Morison. He said when the ball was coming towards my chest, try not to chest it up, chest it down so if a defender does come you can get your body in front and win a foul. If you chest it up the defender can get on top and head it.

“And when I was crossing or shooting with my weaker foot, to just focus on getting good contact with the ball.”

Olaofe describes the day he heard the news that he had earned a professional deal, Millwall head of academy Scott Fitzgerald smiling and handing over an envelope containing a contract offer.

He is in his second loan spell with Sutton, after a season-long loan to former Millwall assistant Callum Davidson’s St Johnstone didn’t go as he would have liked.

Olaofe made two substitute appearances, against Steven Gerrard’s Rangers and Aberdeen, as his Millwall under-23 team-mate Danny McNamara – whom he was sharing an apartment with – became a regular in the side.

He makes no excuses why the St Johnstone move didn’t work.

“I was excited, I was looking forward to the new challenge. That was actually the first time I’d moved away from home,” Olaofe says. “I felt like me and Dan settled in pretty well, settled into the area, into the team. Everyone was so welcoming.

“Training was good quality at good intensity and it helped me. In terms of game-time, pre-season was hard work, I played three games, including against Aberdeen and Hibs. I came on against Aberdeen and won a penalty, so I did well in those games.

“I felt that at this stage of my career, at the age of 20, 21, games are vital for me. I’m young and I need as much game-time as possible. I thought the best thing for me was to come back down.”

Sutton are currently second in the National League table, and Olaofe would be keen to extend the deal beyond January.

He has a clear vision of where he wants to go.

“If I’m starting games, playing well and we’re winning, I feel like it would be better for me to finish the full season with Sutton,” Olaofe says.

“I would love to play [for Millwall]. The aim is to work your way up the tables. It’s always been a dream to end up playing in the Championship and eventually the Premier League.”

Sutton images: Paul Loughlin