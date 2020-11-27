Millwall’s Jed Wallace discusses only downside to Reading stunner – and can’t wait for fans’ return

JED Wallace says having fans back at The Den could be key in helping them improve their home form.

Millwall confirmed yesterday that 2,000 supporters would return to SE16 for their game against Derby on December 5.

The Lions have won just once in their own backyard this season in seven games.

Wallace’s scored his fifth goal of the season on Wednesday against Reading at an empty Den.

“It was a good feeling. It’s just a shame there were no supporters there to see it, it would have been a nice moment with 13,000, 14,000 fans here,” Wallace said.

“In my time at Millwall we’ve probably won so many games 1-0 where naturally the other team is going to have a spell, but the fans will get behind us and give us a lift. We’ve just not had that.

“It’s been a shockingly bad year. Sometimes I just sit and see everyone walking around in masks and I just forget about what a mad time it’s been.

“I’m hoping this will be our last game with no fans. Even if we have two, three, four thousand in that would be amazing for everyone.

“For the fans themselves just to get back in the building, us as players to get that little bit of a lift. I’m hoping we can turn a corner with it and 2021 can be a bit more positive.

“Especially moments like tonight, you want the fans to be there, and my family, my fiancée. It’s not quite the same but there are plenty of people in a worse position, I don’t lose sight of that, either.

“Hopefully they’ll be back before we know it.”

