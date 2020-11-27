Millwall’s top-scorer reveals promise he made to himself before the start of the season

JED Wallace is Millwall’s top scorer this season with five goals – but he is putting pressure on himself to take even more chances.

Wallace fired a brilliant free-kick into the top-left corner in the 1-1 draw against Reading on Wednesday night.

Wallace scored 10 goals last season, but the last was in January.

The opener against the Royals was his first goal since the 2-0 win at Preston last month.

“I’d gone a few games without a goal,” Wallace said. “I did that last season, 10 or 15 games without a goal, and I promised myself at the start of the year I’d try not to do that this year.

“We were talking about it in the warm-up, we’ve not had many shooting free-kicks this season. Scott Malone had one at Rotherham and I’d one at Sheffield Wednesday which was quite far out.

“I was expecting Troy [Parrott] to be nagging me wanting to take it, but luckily he let me take it. I thought it was going to hit the bar but it dropped last minute and went in.”

Wallace had a chance in the second half from Jon Dadi Bodvarsson’s cross but Reading goalkeeper Rafael saved.

Wallace added: “It was a difficult one because I was running from halfway and didn’t get there quick enough to open my foot up for the contact.

“That’s where we are at the moment, if I get less contact on it it probably hits my heel and rolls into the bottom corner. The attacking players need to take more responsibility between us to take those key moments.

“Me, Lenny [Ryan Leonard], Thommo [Ben Thompson], Jon in the last two games have had big moments, so it’s down to us, especially myself to take more responsibility and be more clinical.

“It’s four games unbeaten but it’s hard to translate sometimes. You could think you’d be better off losing 3-0 Saturday and winning 1-0 tonight. But I feel positive after the performance. There are some games when you draw and you come away a bit flat. Norwich, for example, where we don’t really get going.

“Games like tonight, it’s a positive draw, we’re creating chances, we’re playing well. They score a goal out of nothing but don’t create much else.

“Hopefully a little bit more quality from myself and others and we can start turning these draws into wins.”

