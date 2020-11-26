Fans to return to The Den from Saturday, 5th December

By Lucas Ball

MILLWALL have announced that 2,000 fans will be able to return to The Den for their Sky Bet Championship fixture against Derby County on Saturday, 5th December after London was placed into Tier 2 of the updated COVID-19 regulations.

Fans have been absent from matches since March when football was halted by the coronavirus pandemic, with supporters last in attendance at The Den on Saturday, 29th February as the Lions drew 1-1 with Bristol City.

Their last match in front of a crowd came in a 3-0 win away at Nottingham Forest, before football resumed in June against Derby behind closed doors.

The match against Derby will be their first in front of fans with both Blackburn and Birmingham having been placed in Tier 3, meaning no fans are allowed at their fixtures.

Only three areas have been placed into Tier 1, where 4,000 fans are allowed to attend matches.

Manager Gary Rowett has spoke on numerous occasions how his side have been affected by the lack of fans more than most, recently stating it will be ‘amazing’ when supporters can return to SE16.

A club statement read: “The club sees this latest development as a hugely significant and imperative step forward in what it hopes is a staggered process of more and more fans being allowed back inside The Den in the coming months depending of course on local and national infection rates and any potential changes to the tiered system.

“While attendances remain limited to 2,000, access to matches will be exclusively for 2020/21 season ticket holders only.

“The club is currently assessing all possible logistical strategies and procedures in order to find the most efficient and fairest way of allocating and distributing tickets to eligible supporters based on the government’s latest guidelines. A further statement will be issued as soon as that process is complete and the club would like to thank all fans for their patience and understanding.”

Image: Millwall FC