No blame for Millwall keeper after Reading get soft equaliser at The Den to stop losing streak

GARY Rowett didn’t criticise Bart Bialkowski after he let in a soft goal against Reading on Wednesday.

Lucas Joao’s equaliser that went through the goalkeeper’s legs after Jed Wallace had given the Lions the lead ended the Royals’ four-game losing run.

Millwall have conceded just 10 goals in 13 league games this season – only Swansea and Middlesbrough have better records – but they’ve also scored only 12.

“I think Bart’s been incredible for us, I’m not going to criticise him. He’ll probably be a little bit disappointed from that angle,” Rowett said.

“But it’s not easy sometimes because you make yourself big and every now and then there’s space between your legs that a good striker will try to find.

“The first two bits, Hutchy [Shaun Hutchinson] has a chance to clear it and doesn’t clear it well, [Joao] then gets in behind Lenny [Ryan Leonard], and then that’s the third moment.

“At the moment we’ve got to be perfect and unfortunately that’s hard, to ask players to be defensively perfect every game. We’ve got to go score the second one and the third one to allow us to make those mistakes and still win the match.”

Image: Millwall FC