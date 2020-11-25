‘It will be absolutely amazing’ – Millwall boss reacts to potential return of Lions fans to The Den

GARY Rowett can’t wait to have Millwall fans back at The Den – with the club waiting on the government to announce new tier restrictions before making plans.

Supporters are set to be allowed back in reduced numbers into stadiums after national restrictions end on December 2.

Fans will return in regions with tier one and two restrictions, but not in tier three. Some MPs are urging Boris Johnson to put London in tier one, which would potentially allow 4,000 fans back into The Den. Tier two areas will be allowed 2,000 supporters.

Supporters were last in SE16 on February 29, when 13,584 saw a 1-1 draw against Bristol City.

The Lions have won just once at home in the league this season in seven games, though they’ve only lost once.

Millwall’s next home game is against Derby on December 5.

“Forget Millwall for a second,” Rowett said after the 1-1 draw at home to Reading on Wednesday. “For the whole of football it’s going to be incredible.

“There are times when everyone feels occasionally you can be 2- or 3-0 down at home – it hasn’t happened at Millwall – but maybe the fans are getting on top of you, and you think, ‘I wish there weren’t quite as many here’!

“But when they’re not here it just feels so empty. Someone said to me just earlier you’re home form’s not been as good. I don’t know if you can even call it home form because it’s actually an advantage for the away team.

“It will be brilliant when we can get them back. For selfish reasons, I think this club has prided itself over the years on being an intimidating place to come. The atmosphere with the fans and that being an advantage for us as a team.

“It will be absolutely amazing, and for our home games it would come at a good time for us. It’s up to us then to use that and get some results, get the win at home that we’re desperate for.”

