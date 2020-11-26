‘It’s Millwall and we won’t make excuses’ – Lions boss after Tom Bradshaw added to injury list

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett wasn’t using injuries as an excuse after Millwall failed to win for a fifth game in a row – with Tom Bradshaw added to the treatment list ahead of the 1-1 draw against Reading on Wednesday night.

That brought to five the number of first-team players out, with Tyler Burey and Shane Ferguson added to the bench despite little training after injury.

Rowett feels that Millwall are showing resilience to be just four points off sixth despite their hefty casualty list.

“Bradders felt something in the warm-up before the last game, but stayed on the bench,” Rowett said. “I knew he wasn’t fit so I couldn’t bring him on, it was too much of a risk.

“Then he was unavailable for tonight.

“There are not many sides out there, particularly us, that can afford to have [Kenneth] Zohore out, [Connor] Mahoney out, [Mason] Bennett out, [Mahlon] Romeo out, Bradshaw out.

“Tyler Burey was on the bench after one day’s training. Fergie was on the bench after one day’s training.

“It’s difficult for us at the moment. But again, I’m sitting here disappointed that a team above us we haven’t beaten and we created chances to do that.

“That in itself is a positive.

“Ken is middle of December, we’re hoping. Mason Bennett won’t be too long, another week. Mahoney’s probably a couple of weeks.

“And we’re hoping Mahlon and Bradshaw will have a chance for the weekend [at Birmingham].

“Mahlon is a hard one because it’s a very sensitive area in the foot. We tried to inject it the other day but it didn’t feel quite right. We’ll see how it settles and we’ll keep trying.

“We’ve ended up with Lenny [Ryan Leonard] at right-back for the second game in and row and he did really well, but moments like the goal you’re not a natural right-back so maybe switch off. But he’s been excellent.

“Like I’ve said, we’ve had to soldier on, but it’s Millwall and we’re not going to make any excuses.

“We’ve just got to get on with it and try and stay in the race. We’re [four] points off the top six – with the injuries we’ve got that’s pretty good.”

Image: Millwall FC